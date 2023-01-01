The Canadian flower market

Canada is far from Europe. What can we learn from it? 2022 was a record year in terms of transactions for the flower industry in Canada. For a country with less than 40 million inhabitants, it may seem surprising that such a market be so successful. However, this success can be explained by the following factors:

Increased competition thanks to the presence of many national flower delivery websites

American websites that deliver to Canada

The rapid adoption of the internet by small to medium florists

Federated and widepread Canadian flower delivery sites

Overview

In Europe, despite our fair level of competition between countries, there are many different languages, laws and customs that make it more difficult for major players to efficiently take significant marketshares in several countries. However, Canada and the United States both use English (if you except the Quebec provinces that speak French, although the vast majority of French speakers also speak English), and have facilitated importation rules for trade. It's a bit like a European Union on steroids.



Let's take a look at the American flower delivery market. It is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2027. Sales are increasing among both main verticals: brick-and-mortar stores, and online stores. The national companies - such as FTD and 1-800 Flowers - also deliver to Canada. Given the size of these giant companies, it is no wonder they have the logistics and resources to make it very convenient to send flowers in most Canadian cities. But just like it's true that in America, brick-and-mortar florists are also growing, so it is for Canada. Therefore, with such a dynamic environment, facilitated trade laws and major transnational players, Canada is showing incredible growth in its floral industry for 2023 and beyond.