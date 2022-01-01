Welcome to the European Florists Consortium, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping florists throughout Europe - and beyond!

Florists have been working on their craft for centuries. Throughout the continent, they worked tirelessly on their art, using the flowers at their disposal, mixing them up with greens, and embellishing homes, offices and public places.

Today, their mere existence is threatened: supermarkets, internet companies and others, are able to deliver bouquets throughout Europe and the world at very little costs. What is there left to do for the artisan? How do we fight against a globalized market that does not favor small industry? By reclaiming the florist's craft, promoting it, educating consumers, and showing the world that not anybody can do the work of an artisan florist. It is therefore a challenge and an opportunity to promote the profession, and giving it its rightful place in society.